Two Search & Rescue Titles Released

Waterford Press, publisher of over 650 simplified pocket guides that connect people to the world around them by making knowledge about nature, the sciences, world cultures, and outdoor recreation and skills more accessible, has published two pocket guides in collaboration with experts at The National Association for Search and Rescue (NASAR). NASAR represents both volunteer and agency search-and-rescue responders internationally.

Basic Navigation for Search and Rescue and Survival and Essential Knots for Search and Rescue and Survival are valuable references for search and rescue technicians, campers, hikers, outdoor professionals, and sports enthusiasts. These easy-to-use guides contain succinct information supported by color illustrations and will assist your ability to expertly navigate using a map, compass and GPS, as well as to tie the most common knots used in search and rescue. Both guides are available now and retail for $9.95.

These durable lightweight folding guides are waterproof to withstand rigorous use in the field and fit easily in your pocket.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring Bryan Enberg’s vast experience in SAR to market,” says Jill Kavanagh, publisher at Waterford Press. “While both of these guides are a valuable resource for the professional rescue community, anyone active in a wilderness setting will find them incredibly useful.”

Bryan Enberg is the Director of Education for The National Association for Search and Rescue. He is the SAR Coordinator for the State of New Jersey with the New Jersey State Police and has been a member of New Jersey Search and Rescue for nineteen years, serving as Chief until 2015. Before getting into SAR, Bryan was a firefighter for nine years with the Waldwick (NJ) Volunteer Fire Department. He holds certifications as an instructor for NASAR’s Managing the Lost Person Incident (MLPI), Introduction to Search and Rescue (ISAR), and Fundamentals of Search and Rescue (FUNSAR). Bryan recently developed the newly released NASAR program, Initial Actions in Search and Rescue (SARIA). Bryan also instructs Rope Rescue and Patient Packaging and Transport and offers consulting services regarding team management, social media and professional standards credentialing. He serves as president of the Mountain Rescue Association as well as with the New Jersey State Police, Urban Search and Rescue Unit.

With 650+ titles in print and 6.5 million copies sold, Waterford Press publishes the largest line of folding-format reference guides in the industry. Our mission is to connect people to the natural world by making knowledge about wildlife and plant identification, outdoor recreation, ecotourism, and safety and survival skills accessible to a wide audience.

For more information, please visit http://www.waterfordpress.com/