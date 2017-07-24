CFSI White Paper Highlights Fire and EMS Needs

On December 8, 2016, member organizations of the Congressional Fire Services Institute’s (CFSI) National Advisory Committee (NAC) approved a resolution to develop a white paper that describes the current state of the American Fire Service in protecting the public, their property and the nation’s critical infrastructure from fire and other emergencies. It is designed to help government officials better understand what is expected of firefighters nationwide who respond to over 35 million emergency calls annually – and how specific federal programs enhance the readiness and response capabilities of these brave men and women.

Read: “Understanding the Roles, Challenges, and Needs of Our Nation’s Fire and Emergency Services”

The information contained in the White Paper Appendix addresses important aspects of the federal government’s role in supporting the mission of our nation’s fire and emergency services. The Federal Fire Prevention and Control Act of 1974 is the foundation on which the United States Fire Administration (USFA) was established. The legislation also contains the authorizing language for the Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant programs. The Fourth Fire Service Needs Assessment, produced by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), describes the current needs of the fire service in terms of equipment, staffing and training. And the NAC resolutions reflect the consensus positions taken by NAC members throughout the years regarding key areas of federal support for our nation’s fire and emergency departments.

If you have questions about the information contained in this white paper, please contact the Congressional Fire Services Institute at 202-371-1277.