Humpday Hangout: Firefighter LODDs for 2017

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, hosts P.J. Norwood and Frank Ricci are joined by FireRescue Editor in Chief Erich Roden and Bill Carey of FirefighterNation. They will be discussing firefighter line-of-duty deaths (LODDs) in the first 6 months of 2017.

