Detroit Firefighters Respond to 3-Alarm Apartment Fire

Photos and story by Dennis Walus



On Monday, July 24 2017, at approximately 0253 hours, Detroit companies were dispatched to Gladstone & Woodrow Wilson to check for a fire in the area. On arrival, Engine 39 stretched on a vacant 50×75, three-story vacant apartment building that was fully involved and extending to exposures.

Engine 39 requested the commercial box alarm. Chief 8 arrived on the scene, assumed incident command, and requested a second alarm. Shortly after requesting the second alarm, Chief 8 requested a third alarm. Chief 8 ordered defensive operations on the original fire building. Companies operated for two hours to knock down this fire. Relief companies were requested for extended aerial operations.

More of these photos at http://www.detroitfiregroundimages.com.