Seek Thermal Unveils Its Newest Personal TIC for Firefighting

SANTA BARBARA, CA—When every second counts and lives are on the line, firefighters need every tool possible to increase their operation speed and enhance their situational awareness. For years, thermal imaging has been a vital firefighting technology, however mass adoption has been cost-prohibitive. Introducing the Reveal FirePRO, Seek’s new high-resolution personal thermal imaging camera (TIC) with a 320 x 240 thermal sensor and intuitive software, priced to equip every firefighter in the world.

“The new Reveal FirePRO builds on Seek Thermal’s history of developing high-quality, affordable thermal imaging products,” said Tim LeBeau of Seek Thermal. “Thermal imaging is a critical technology for aiding in search and rescue, finding hot spots, and visualizing hazards invisible to the human eye. We believe every firefighter should have access to this technology to fight fires safer, smarter, and faster.”

Seek Thermal’s most advanced handheld thermal imaging camera yet, the Reveal FirePRO combines a high-performance 320 x 240 thermal sensor, durable IP67 rating, and a wide, 32-degree field of view, ideal for locating victims, personal navigation, and identifying hazards in seconds. When you need it, the Reveal FirePRO’s powerful 300-lumen LED flashlight is available at the touch of a button. With a variety of color filters and temperature measurement tools, firefighters can enhance their vision and situational awareness to make better decisions faster.

For more information, visit www.thermal.com.