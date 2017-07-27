Ultimate Firefighter

Crews Control Fire in Vacant Indianapolis Restaurant

Indianapolis firefighters use hoselines to pour water on a fire in a vacant building

Photos and info by Rita Reith

On July 20, Indianapolis (IN) firefighters and mutual aid companies from Wayne Township and Speedway responded to this fire in a former Hardee’s Restaurant.

Multiple calls to 911 reported heavy fire coming from rear of the single-story, ordinary construction building. Although there was no electricity in the structure, gas was still active, and a rupture was secured by the local utility during the incident. Almost 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and there were no injuries.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

