Crews Control Fire in Vacant Indianapolis Restaurant

Photos and info by Rita Reith

On July 20, Indianapolis (IN) firefighters and mutual aid companies from Wayne Township and Speedway responded to this fire in a former Hardee’s Restaurant.

Multiple calls to 911 reported heavy fire coming from rear of the single-story, ordinary construction building. Although there was no electricity in the structure, gas was still active, and a rupture was secured by the local utility during the incident. Almost 50 firefighters responded to the scene, and there were no injuries.



RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis (IN) Fire Department and serves as the agency’s public information officer.