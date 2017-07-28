Recent Major Fire and Rescue News: MT Wildland Death, HI High-Rise Fire

July 15-28, 2017

Over the past two weeks, major wildfires have scorched the American West–especially parts of California, Utah, and Montana–and large swaths of Europe, including parts of France and Portugal. A wildland firefighter was killed last week during operations in Montana, some Detroit firefighters experienced a near miss when they had to bail out of a house fire during search, and a high-rise fire in Honolulu killed three people.



Trenton M. Johnson was killed July 19 by a falling tree while fighting a wildfire north of Seeley Lake.

Three people died in a fire that started on the 26th floor of a 36-story apartment building. Investigators Find Cause of Fire | Hawaii Firefighters Union Criticizes Department for Fire Response | Industry Cancels Celebration of Ban on Sprinkler Requirements After HI High-Rise Fire

Miami-Dade firefighters were saved by one of their trucks during an emergency call on the Palmetto Expressway.

Firefighters contending with triple-digit temperatures slowed the spread of an aggressive wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in a rural area of California. Yosemite-Area Fire Destroys 99 Structures | ‘Complete Devastation’ for Some

A Spanish commuter train crashed into a buffer early Friday at a station in northeastern Barcelona, tossing passengers to the floor and sending 53 people to the hospital, officials said.

More than 12,000 residents and tourists in the south of France were told they could return to their homes and holiday places after firefighters tamed one of the fiercest fires to break out during four days of wildfires. Two Boys in Custody over Suspected Arson in French Fires



Fire crews from across the Greater Boston area battled an eight-alarm fire at an apartment complex under construction. Boston Fire Commish Critical of Workers’ Delay in Dorchester Fire



Two firefighters were searching for potentially trapped victims when they were hit by a blast of flames, forcing them to escape through a window.

Federal officials have given a giant airtanker approval to fight wildfires in the U.S., but a lack of contracts currently limits the aircraft to California and one county in Colorado.

