Scott Safety Adds Increased Gas Detection Capabilities with Introduction of GT-Fire

Scott Safety, a global leader in innovative protective equipment and safety devices, introduces GT-Fire, an innovative, hand-held solution designed for the fire industry to isolate gas leaks quicker and easier.

After normal evacuation procedures are complete, the GT-Fire portable gas detector enables firefighters to conduct more specific leak detection investigations while they wait for gas utility companies to arrive. With this, firefighters have additional information to secure a scene more effectively.

“With increased sensitivity and flexible probe, firefighters have enhanced capabilities within a single instrument, firefighters can react faster and with more knowledge,” said Nick Wood, gas detection product line manager at Scott Safety. “They look at the interface and see simple and accurate data, giving them confidence and assurance at the scene.”

GT-Fire is equipped with technology to read both flammable (ppm and LEL) gases, or oxygen (O 2 ), carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) if required. The ergonomic design of GT-Fire allows for leak detection in the toughest spaces and provides visual and audible assistance during investigation. When the job is done, firefighters can quickly generate reports with easy access to instrument data.

