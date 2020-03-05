Detroit (MI) Fire Department Signs Multiyear Contract with Spartan Emergency Response

Milwaukee, WI—Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, has been awarded a five-year contract with the Detroit (MI) Fire Department to supply the city with 35 vehicles. Spartan Emergency Response includes Smeal and Ladder Tower brands.

The initial order includes six Spartan Star Series pumpers, five Smeal 100-foot rear-mount aerials, and one Smeal 100-foot midmount platform.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Detroit Fire Department as they work to upgrade their equipment, and we look forward to serving the city of Detroit for years to come,” said Stephen Carleton, director of sales, Spartan Emergency Response.

All the new apparatus will be equipped with the exclusive Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS), a comprehensive safety enhancement package that includes side-impact protection.

These are the first Spartan custom pumpers for the city built on a Spartan Metro Star LFD chassis with the Cummins X12 400-hp engine. Spartan’s exclusive body structure and mounting system offer a durable framework, more compartment space, lower center of gravity, and excellent handling and drivability. Additional features include:

Spartan Metro Star LFD chassis with a 10” Raised Roof

Darley PSM single-stage pump rated at 1,500 gpm

500-gallon water tank

With over 60 years’ experience, Spartan Emergency Response has built more than 6,000 aerials and continues to serve and deliver high caliber products to some of the busiest metropolitan areas in the country. Smeal’s 100-foot rear-mount aerials and 100-foot midmount platforms will provide unrestricted performance and safety in the demanding Detroit environment.

100-Foot Rear-Mount Aerial Features

Spartan Gladiator LFD Chassis with drop cab

10-inch raised roof with 16-inch Trench

Cummins X12 500-hp engine

Darley 1-1/2 AG pump rated at 80 gpm

300-gallon water tank

500-pound tip load while flowing 1,250 gpm unrestricted

100-Foot Midmount Platform Features

Spartan Gladiator MFD chassis with 10-inch raised roof

Cummins X15 565-hp engine

Darley LDM pump rated at 1,500 gpm

300 US Gallon Tank

1,000-pound dry/500-pound wet tip load while flowing 1,500 gpm unrestricted

“We currently have 26 Smeal vehicles in service and are looking forward to adding to our fleet to protect and serve Detroit’s citizens and visitors,” said Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner, City of Detroit.

For more information about Spartan Emergency Response, visit https://emergencyresponse.spartanmotors.com/