Training Minutes Revisited: Forcing Doors with a Halligan

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, John Buckheit takes an in-depth look at how to use the forked end of the halligan to force a residential door.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in late 2009.

