At Least Two Dead in Reading (PA) Fire

Five firefighters were reported injured in a fire Wednesday evening that killed at least two people in Reading, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

According to WPVI, fire officials said residents inside the burning home tried to fight the fire themselves before calling 911.

The injured members were transported with injuries that included smoke inhalation, the report said. There were reportedly 11 people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Crews faced significant fire throughout the first floor of the building extending into the second and third floors, Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss told reporters.

Reading Eagle: 2 die in house fire on Schuylkill Avenue in Reading

#UPDATE: 2 people found dead inside burning home in #ReadingPA, according to city police. https://t.co/cbC84OMotW — WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) March 5, 2020

At the scene of a fire on Schuylkill Ave in Reading. @69News pic.twitter.com/tn0wnSdS73 — Irene Snyder (@IreneSnyderTV) March 5, 2020

