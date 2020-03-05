E-ONE Begins Delivery of 49 Air Transportable ARFF Vehicles to the U.S. Air Force

OCALA, FL—E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a manufacturer of fire apparatus, has begun delivery of the first unit in an order for 49 TITAN® 4×4 Air Transportable (AT) ARFF P-19C vehicles to the United States Air Force (USAF).

These vehicles are specifically designed to fit on Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, allowing the vehicles to be deployed to USAF bases around the world. As the latest configuration of the E-ONE TITAN 4×4 ARFF, the TITAN AT P-19C is about two thirds the size with a transport weight of less than 26,000 pounds and GVWR of approximately 42,000 pounds, compared with 62,000 pounds of the full size TITAN.

The TITAN AT P-19C meets all the performance requirements of NFPA 414 with acceleration from 0-50 mph in less than 25 seconds. The extruded aluminum cab with 56.4 square feet of glass area and cockpit style seating provides outstanding visibility for the driver, officer, and crew. Each of these vehicles will be painted in a matte finish desert sand color.

The vehicles feature the E-ONE ECOLOGIC™ foam test system which allows them to be tested without the environmental impact of dispersing foam.

These ARFF vehicles also include the following features:

Cummins 500-hp engine

Allison 4000 EVS transmission

Cushman power divider

Darley PSP 1,500-gpm water pump

1,000-gallon water/140-gallon Class “B” foam concentrate tank

250-pound dry chemical system

150-foot water/foam hose reel

150-foot dry chemical hose reel

Winterization package for plumbing system

Structural pump panel

Akron dual flow bumper turret

“E-ONE has built the Air Force Fire & Emergency Services the next generation air transportable ARFF truck by taking us from an early 1980s model to today’s environment for our warfighters while still remaining consistent with the airframe utilized for transportability around the world,” said Fred Terryn, Fire Vehicle Program Manager for the U.S. Air Force. “The new TITAN AT will be the workhorse for our deployed firefighters and E-ONE has ensured it meets our requirements wherever the mission is requested.”

“We are very excited the US Air Force selected E-ONE to build the next generation air transportable ARFF vehicle,” said Matt Reda, International ARFF Product Manager for E-ONE. “To meet the strict dimension and weight requirements for loading onto a C-130 aircraft, E-ONE engineers worked closely with the US Air Force in designing this new product. It was truly a team effort to execute this program.”

For more information, visit www.e-one.com.