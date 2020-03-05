Firefighting, News

One Dead in Three-Alarm York City (PA) Fire

One person was killed after a three-alarm fire early today in York City, Pennsylvania.

According to the York Dispatch, the fire occurred in the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue. The victim reportedly tried to reenter the burning home to rescue dogs, the report said.

Tweets from reporters for CBS 21 News say the unidentified victim is a 22-year-old male. The fire reportedly in the first floor, front room of 608 S Pershing.

