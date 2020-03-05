OK Fire Station, Apparatus Destroyed by Fire

A fire Wednesday afternoon destroyed four rescue trucks and a building at one Oklahoma fire station, according to reports.

KOKI reported that the Webbers Falls Fire Department’s main building is considered a total loss after fire caused the roof to collapse.

Two rescue trucks and the department’s grass rigs were also destroyed in the fire, the report said.

The report added that crews were able to get other fire apparatus out just in time.

