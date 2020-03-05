Shooting Kills One, Wounds Five at California Gathering

TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A suspected gang-related shooting at a gathering in California’s San Joaquin Valley killed a man and wounded five others, including a little girl, authorities said.

The shooting erupted late Wednesday night in the city of Tulare as a group of more than 50 people gathered at an apartment complex following the burial of a man who was killed in a car crash.

Witnesses reported that a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, said police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa.

A 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times.

“We believe that it may be gang related, though it’s unclear the affiliation,” Hinojosa told the Fresno Bee.

The suspicion is based on some of the ties of the man who was buried, he said.

“Upon arrival, the scene was chaotic,” Hinojosa said. “People were running in every direction, some trying to attend to family members who had been struck.”

The entire Police Department was helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.

Tulare is a city of about 64,000 people about 160 miles (257 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.