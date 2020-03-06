Report: Pittsburgh Seeks Reimbursement After Overpaying Firefighters

A report from TribLive.com says the city of Pittsburgh is seeking to get money back from firefighters after reportedly overpaying them by $400K.

The report says the overpayment was caused by glitch in Pittsburgh’s new payroll system and has affected about half of the city’s 600 firefighters.

Pittsburgh discovered errors in payments ranging from several dollars to $5,000 after paying the firefighters, the report continued. The situation reportedly occurred in December after arbitrators provided a new five-year contract to the International Association of Firefighters Local 1.

“It is an absolute frustration for our members,” Ralph Sicuro, the firefighters union president, told reporters.