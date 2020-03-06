Training Minutes: Reading the Door

In this Training Minutes video, Columbus (OH) Fire Lieutenant Steve Robertson discusses reading and splitting the door when it comes to the initial handline. He discusses how preplanning your angle of entry can make for a more efficient and effective stretch.

Watch in the player above.

ALSO

Training Minutes: Extending Beyond the Preconnect

Training Minutes: Extending from a Trunk Line to a Hose Bundle

Training Minutes: Splitting Cars

Training Minutes: Bundling the Working Length

Training Minutes: Experience-Based Tips for the Nozzle Firefighter

Training Minutes: The Modified Minuteman

Training Minutes: Deploying the Modified Minuteman