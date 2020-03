A bedridden man has died after being trapped in his home during a fire in Dayton, reports click2houston.com.

Firefighters said they were told the victim was trapped. When they arrived at the scene, the wood-frame house was engulfed in flames.

Prior to the arrival of fire officials, Payne’s sister, who lives just a few houses down, attempted to save Payne, firefighters said. The woman was unable to get the bed to roll before the smoke and flames forced her out, officials said.