Two Clark County (WA) Firefighters Voluntarily Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure

Two Clark County firefighters are voluntarily quarantining themselves for seven days after they were exposed to the first known COVID-19 patient in Clark County, reports KATU 2.

Officials said there is “virtually no risk” to any patient the firefighters treated after they were exposed. Medical experts say those exposed to the virus can only expose others while they are displaying symptoms of the virus.

