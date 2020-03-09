Training Minutes: Reading the Door

In this Training Minutes video, Columbus (OH) Fire Lieutenant Steve Robertson discusses reading and splitting the door when it comes to the initial handline. He discusses how preplanning your angle of entry can make for a more efficient and effective stretch.
Watch in the player above.
