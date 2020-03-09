P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. Adds Distributor

P.L. Custom Body and Equipment Co., Inc. (PLCB) is pleased to announce the addition of Williams Fire Apparatus (WFA) to its growing family of distributors. WFA will provide sales and service to emergency services providers in the States of Alabama and Georgia. In addition to providing sales and service for PL Custom Emergency Vehicles, WFA will be able to provide remounting and specialty conversions through PLCB as well.

Williams Fire Apparatus’ Matt Williams stated that, “We’re proud to join the PL Custom Emergency Vehicles Family and network of distributors. This completes our strategic plan to offer our customers the best apparatus in the industry serving all of their needs. PL Custom’s dedication to the industry by remaining one of the only independently owned, stable, and reliable companies over the years proves their integrity and mission. We share a lot of the same business ethics and morals at Williams Fire. This partnership just makes sense!”

According to Chad Newsome, National Sales Manager for PLCB, “Williams Fire Apparatus is a family-owned business that shares many of the values that have sustained PLCB over the past 74 years. At a time of great turmoil in our industry, PLCB sees great value in partnering with a company that shares its commitment of focusing on the needs of our customers, dealers, and employees. On behalf of all of us here in Manasquan, we wish to express our thanks to Williams Fire Apparatus for joining our family!”

For more information, visit www.plcustom.com.