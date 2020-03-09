Firefighter, Civilian Killed in PA House Fire

A firefighter and a female resident were killed Monday morning in a house fire in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

According to WHTM, the early morning house fire in the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road of Monroe Township also sent the husband of the victim to the hospital with severe injuries.

The firefighter who was killed was a volunteer from Mount Holly Springs, the report said.

The U.S. Fire Administration identified the fallen firefighter as Firefighter Jerome Guise, 34, of Citizen’s Fire Company No. 1 of Mt. Holly Springs. While battling a fire at a single-family home, Firefighter Jerome Guise was fatally injured when the structure’s heavy timber front porch roof collapsed on him. Firefighter Guise was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to PennLive.com, the firefighter was killed when a porch roof collapsed during the fire. Another firefighter was also reportedly injured. The female victim was reportedly trapped inside the home.

