FDIC Preview: Jonathan Brumley Teaches “Attack of the 2½-Inch: A Case for a Bigger Handline”

Jonathan Brumley/YouTube

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at FDIC International 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana, from 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m., Denver (CO) Fire Department Firefighter Jonathan Brumley will conduct the classroom session “Attack of the 2½-Inch: A Case for a Bigger Handline.”

What is your confidence level when it comes to using a 2½-inch attack line? Many firefighters do not know when or how to use a 2½-inch attack line with confidence. As a result, many engine companies rarely attempt to deploy a 2½-inch attack line despite the fact that it is the most versatile line on their apparatus. Some departments have even opted to remove this line from service completely, which, obviously, leaves them unable to capitalize on its numerous benefits.

Here is an in-depth look at when to deploy the 2½-inch line; how to select, stretch, and operate a medium-diameter fire attack package; and practical solutions for developing competency in 2½-inch operations regardless of your department’s staffing or size.

Brumley is a career firefighter with the Denver (CO) Fire Department. Since 2009, his experience has spanned three states as a volunteer and a paid firefighter. He has a BBA degree in finance along with various fire service certifications. He authors “The Fire Fight” blog; is an adjunct fire instructor with Fire by Trade, a fire training and equipment company; and has been published in Fire Engineering.

MORE JONATHAN BRUMLEY

Bringing the Medium-Diameter Line Back into the Mainstream

Fredericks: The 2½-Inch Handline

Systematic Views of the 2 1/2-Inch Handline in Fire Attack

Training Minutes: 2 1/2-Inch Line Option

Fire Blog: The One With All the Answers

Fire Blog: Sometimes Less is More