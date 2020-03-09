Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at Hartford (CT) Fire

Hartford (CT) firefighters made a number of rescues at a fire over the weekend that left one person dead and is being called as arson, according to reports.

The three-alarm fire early Sunday at the five-story apartment building displaced more than 60 people and killed one person, according to FOX 61. An oxygen tank also exploded in the fire at Charter Oak Place.

FOX 61/YouTube

“These rescues were made under high heat, high smoke, zero visibility conditions,” Training Chief James Errickson of the Hartford Fire Department told reporters. Firefighters rescued at least 40 people.

WFSB reported that Hartford police arrested a woman, who has been charged with arson in connection to the fire. Destiny Waite, 28, is also facing charges of criminal attempt murder, and assault.

WFSB/YouTube

Amazing work by @HFDFireDept . A tragic scenario that could have been so much worse if not for their quickness, effectiveness, expertise and professionalism. Truly Harford’s bravest. https://t.co/CQxQqX60lR — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 8, 2020

