Firefighters surprised a 10-year-old girl battling leukemia outside her home, reports kwqc.com.

The surprise is all a part of Pink Heals, a national organization where firefighters volunteer to help bring joy to people struggling with illnesses.

Firefighters from Savanna, Mt. Carroll, Thompson and Rock Falls lined up outside Emilee Derrer’s home with 23 emergency response vehicles.

RELATED

Tampa Firefighters Surprise 9-year-old With Award