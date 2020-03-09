Brookland (AR) Firefighter Injured in Training Accident

A Brookland firefighter will be released from the hospital after he fell out of a window during training, reports KAIT 8.

The firefighter was in an advanced class at the Arkansas Fire Academy Northeast Training Center in Jonesboro.

During the training, the firefighter became disoriented and stepped out of a window thinking it was a door.

He went to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment but was subsequently transferred to another hospital for treatment.

