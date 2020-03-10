Humpday Hangout: Innovations in Safety and Vehicle Fires

In this week’s Hangout, Mike Dugan and the panel discuss roadway operations with their special guest Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Captain Bill McAllister. Bill has devised some innovative procedures to increase firefighter safety and how firefighters can access Department of Transportation roadway cameras to pinpoint the location of accidents and vehicle fires.
Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com
More Key Hose-Sponsored Hangouts
Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Intelligence and Strategy
Humpday Hangout: Fighting Fires in Houses of Worship
Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Firefighting