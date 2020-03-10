Podcast: First-Due Battalion Chief

Danny Sheridan talks with guests Los Angeles County (CA) Battalion Chief (Ret.) Ron Cabrera and Patrick O’Connor of the Buffalo (NY) Fire Department about accountability and tracking firefighters on the fireground.

