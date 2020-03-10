FDIC Preview: John Buttrick Encourages “Respectful Entry: Through-the-Lock and Beyond”

John Buttrick/YouTube

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at FDIC International 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana, from 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m., Suffolk (VA) Fire & Rescue Firefighter/Medic II John Buttrick will teach students to practice “Respectful Entry: Through-the-Lock and Beyond.”

The focus will be on the most common residential and commercial locks and the numerous options to defeat them whether on EMS calls, service calls, or the fireground. Methods, tools, and tactics used for nondestructive entry, through-the-lock, and light forcible entry are presented, including using these methods on occupied/possibly occupied dwellings/structures.

Basic lock identification/size-up, key-in-knob levers and knobs, residential and commercial deadbolts, commercial levers, mortise locks, mortise slam latches, magnetic locks, passive infrared request-to-exit sensors, under-the-door-tools, rim locks, panic hardware, and other supplemental locks are also covered.

Buttrick is a 10-year career firefighter, serving with the Suffolk (VA) Fire Department. He is the president of the Mid-Atlantic F.O.O.L.S. and owner of Coastal Fire Training, LLC. He is a contributor to Fire Engineering, Leatherhead Mafia, and other training and tactics blogs and Web sites. Buttrick also assists with numerous fire officer academies. He has an associate degree in fire and EMS. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in fire administration. He instructs for a local community college. He is a past FDIC International scholarship recipient.

