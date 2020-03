A North Carolina firefighter has passed away after falling ill on the fireground, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Goldsboro (NC) Safety Officer Joseph Tucker, 62, was driving the department’s engine to a structure fire before complaining that he wasn’t feeling well to his coworkers. After arriving at the scene, Tucker was immediately transported to the Wayne UNC Hospital where he passed away.

Tucker had 16 years of service.