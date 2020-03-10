Training Minutes: Coordinated Ventilation

In this Training Minutes video, New Britain (CT) Fire Lieutenant Nick Papa and Pete Morotto from Fire Training Innovations talk about coordinated ventilation. They cover three critical concepts—communication, coordination, and control.
Watch in the player above.
