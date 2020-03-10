Fire Departments Share Duties After Malakoff (TX) Firefighters Resign

Fire departments in surrounding cities will share in response duties after the entire Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department resigned, reports KLTV ABC 7.

Seventeen members resigned during a city council meeting. The reason given was a lack of communication between the city and the fire department. Officials allege the city was not paying bills incurred by their volunteer fire department.

The firefighters were not on the council meeting agenda, so there was no comment given by council members other than “meeting adjourned” when the firefighters tendered their registration.

