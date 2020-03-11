Hangouts Sponsored by Key Hose

Humpday Hangout: Innovations in Safety and Vehicle Fires

Fire Engineering/YouTube
Goes live Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., March 11, 2020. Use #FETalk on Twitter.

In this week’s Hangout, Mike Dugan and the panel discuss roadway operations with their special guest Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Captain Bill McAllister. Bill has devised some innovative procedures to increase firefighter safety and how firefighters can access Department of Transportation roadway cameras to pinpoint the location of accidents and vehicle fires.

Key Hose

Sponsored by Key Hose: www.keyhose.com

More Key Hose-Sponsored Hangouts

Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Intelligence and Strategy

Humpday Hangout: Fighting Fires in Houses of Worship

Humpday Hangout: High-Rise Firefighting

Humpday Hangout: The Vital Importance of a Chief’s Driver

More