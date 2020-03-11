Indianapolis Firefighters Contend with Collapse at Fire Scene

Photos and info by Rita Reith
Indianapolis firefighters responded to a multiple-alarm overnight fire that led to a collapse on the fireground.
Crews responded at around 1 a.m. to a fire in a vacant structure at 722 Fairfield Ave. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the building.
Early in the incident, command requested all members out of the structure. There was fire at a transformer of a live power station to the west of the fire building. A complete structural collapse occurred about an hour into the incident.
There were no reported injuries.
RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.
