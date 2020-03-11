REV Group Advances Design of High-Risk Infection Control Ambulances

Milwaukee, WI—REV Group (REVG), a manufacturer of Type I, II, III emergency vehicles with more 50 years’ experience, has incorporated several product options into its High-Risk Infection Control (HRIC) ambulance designs to further protect patients and EMS personnel from exposure risk. Horton, American Emergency Vehicles (AEV), Leader, Wheeled Coach, Road Rescue and McCoy-Miller all offer these features in their HRIC designs. REV has previously delivered ambulances to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which were configured to meet each agency’s unique specifications for controlling the spread of Infectious Disease pathogens.

“As a trusted partner to fire, health services and EMS agencies across the country, and with heightened concerns about the spread of infectious diseases, our teams have developed advanced designs to provide timely, additional protection in our ambulances,” said Anoop Prakash, Ambulance Division President, REV Group. “These purpose-built vehicles will provide additional capabilities to agencies and be essential to promote safety and responsiveness.”

Key design elements to provide dnhanced protection include:

Isolation of cab crew area from patient compartment

Multistage HEPA filters in HVAC system

High-capacity negative air system in patient compartment to control external environmental exposure

Antimicrobial LED lighting in patient compartment to protect the interior environment from a variety of pathogens

Portable or -nstalled EPA-approved decontamination systems meeting OSHA and NFPA standards.

For more information, please visit Horton, American Emergency Vehicles (AEV), Leader, Wheeled Coach, Road Rescue, and McCoy Miller.