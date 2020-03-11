Moline (IL) Firefighters Work Three Fires in One Night

Moline Fire Department worked three fires, reports KWQC.com.

The first fire happened at 5:47 p.m. at Two River YMCA where patrons were inside the building at the time but were able to get out unharmed.

The second fired happened at 7:11 p.m. at a vacant home. The third fire happened just after 8 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of 22nd Street. Fire officials on the scene said the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

RELATED

Richardsville VFD Faces Three Fires in 48 Hours

Three Fires Stretch San Jose Firefighter Department Thin

St. Charles (IL) Crews Battle Three Fires in a Day