North Carolina Firefighter Critical After Accident at Fire Scene

A Pamlico County firefighter remains in critical condition after she was hit by a car at a fire scene, reports WBTV 3.

Meagan Speciale was setting up a roadblock to prevent traffic on Highway 306 and Bergin Road near Aurora. A fire official said a woman was driving north on the highway during that time and tried to veer out of the way to avoid the fire truck. Speciale saw the car coming and tried to get out of the road, but was hit.

