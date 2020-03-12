Webcast: Making Your Thermal Imaging Training Program a Success

Join us today for a Webcast on thermal imager training with Division Chief of Training & Safety Mike Richardson of St Matthews Fire & Rescue in Louisville, Kentucky.

If you are interested in developing and implementing an effective thermal imaging training program in your department or would like to evaluate your program, this Webcast is for you. It covers the following topics: applicable National Fire Protection Association standards for thermal imaging; thermal imaging technology, features, and concepts; key components of an effective thermal imaging training program; potential information sources of key training resources for use in the program; and measurement methods for determining program success. You will have the opportunity to discuss what is and what is not working in your program.

