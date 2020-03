Bill Carey looks at some of the numbers and statistics that affects the fire department mission. This program will look at the data in the 2019 line of duty deaths and the first two months of 2020.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

ALSO

Podcast: Data Not Drama: The 2019 On-Duty Deaths

Podcast: Data Not Drama