Lynn (MA) Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Fire

BREAKING: Big fire underway on triple decker in Lynn. Moulton and Boston St. @7News pic.twitter.com/dpQHOAnFLv — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 11, 2020

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire that ravaged two triple-deckers yesterday in Lynn, Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, the fire occurred at the corner of Moulton and Boston streets, with flames spreading from one structure to another.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries, according to the report. Crews faced water pressure issues early on in the incident. There were reportedly no injuries to residents.

The city of Lynn is the largest city in the Massachusetts county of Essex, and is located in the Greater Boston area.

ALSO

Lynn firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze that spread to other buildings

TWO HOMES DESTROYED, TWO FIREFIGHTERS HURT IN LYNN FOUR-ALARM FIRE