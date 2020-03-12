FDIC Preview: Eddie Buchanan Instructs on “Building High-Performance Combination Departments”

Eddie Buchanan/YouTube

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at FDIC International 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Hanover (VA) Fire & EMS (HFEMS) Assistant Chief Eddie Buchanan will offer his insight into “Building High-Performance Combination Departments.”

Lessons learned and best practices common among high-performing combination departments are the focus. Topics include developing local ordinances that establish authority for organizational consolidation, establishing a healthy relationship with all stakeholders, developing training standards for volunteer and paid members, policies and procedures for career and volunteer members, accountability and discipline, and aligning interests of organizational members.

At the turn of the millennium, the Hanover Fire Department and Hanover EMS Department were forcibly merged to form HFEMS. At the same time, the new organization was experiencing its first integration of “paid” first responders. The presenter, who has worked with volunteer and combination departments throughout the country, shares how the department has evolved over the years into a trend-setting combination emergency services organization and has developed an understanding of the traits successful combination departments share and behaviors that prevent organizations from achieving success.

Buchanan is a past president of the International Society of Fire Service Instructors and assistant chief with Hanover (VA) Fire & EMS. He serves on the FDIC and Fire Engineering editorial advisory boards. He is the 2015 recipient of the George D. Post Instructor of the Year Award.

MORE EDDIE BUCHANAN

The Power of Diversity: It May Not Be What You Think!

Leadership: Go Ahead, Boss! Write Me Up!

The Volunteer/Combination Fire Service: Surviving the Quicksand