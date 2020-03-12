FDIC International 2020 Postponed

Regarding FDIC International 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana:

In light of the recent activities around COVID-19, we are continuing to prioritize the safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, customers and staff above all else. We are postponing FDIC International and are in conversations with the Indiana Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau for new dates and we ask that you bear with us as we evaluate all opportunities.



We are in communication with the local and state authorities to ensure we are following all guidelines for the event. I know, that we are certainly not alone as many of you are also facing difficult situations in the communities you live in and serve.



In the following days we will have more information to share with you and will reach out to you at that time. As always, I appreciate your support of FDIC. If you have any questions or concerns now, please do talk to a member of our team.



Best Regards,

Eric Schlett

Sr. Vice President, Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group