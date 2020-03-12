Global Emergency Products Acquired; Now Operating as MacQueen Emergency

APPLETON, WI—Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced that Global Emergency Products, dealer for Illinois and Indiana, was acquired by MacQueen Emergency. The acquisition comprises territories and all facilities, including dealership and service locations. MacQueen Emergency, a customer-focused provider of emergency products, will begin offering expanded services to Illinois and Indiana while continuing to service its existing regions of Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

“In recent months, we’ve integrated the experienced Global Emergency Products’ team with MacQueen Emergency’s customer-focused philosophies,” said Dan Gage, president and CEO of MacQueen Emergency. “We will keep a heightened focus on emergency equipment and expanding service offerings that help make an impact on the critical work firefighters do each day.”

As MacQueen Emergency’s territory now includes Illinois and Indiana, expanded sales, and service initiatives have begun including:

Recruitment of several service technicians in each location with training and certification opportunities

Additional mobile service units to aid service accessibility for rural customers

Southern Illinois customers gain access to a convenient service location in Eureka, MO

Expanded parts inventory in all locations

MacQueen Emergency is known for its large-scale parts inventory, operator support, and multi-state service network. The acquisition and expansion place an even greater focus on parts, service, and emergency equipment throughout the dealer’s seven-state region.

“Over the last 41 years, the Global Emergency Products team built a brand that was highly recognized for their commitment and dedication to serving fire departments,” said Jim Johnson, president of Pierce Manufacturing. “Now operating as MacQueen Emergency, I know the synergy among the collaborative team will continue to increase and enhance the service and sales support for our customers.”

With the acquisition of Global Emergency Products, MacQueen Group has also absorbed Temco Machinery Inc., which makes MacQueen the Oshkosh Airport Products dealer in Indiana, Illinois and northern Kentucky.

For more information about Pierce Manufacturing and MacQueen Emergency, visit www.piercemfg.com.