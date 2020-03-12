REV Fire California Announces Partnership with Southern California Fleet Services, Inc.

OCALA, FL—REV Fire California, a fire department equipment supplier and subsidiary of REV Group, is proud to announce a partnership with Southern California Fleet Services, Inc. (So Cal Fleet) to provide service and warranty work for its Southern California customers with E-ONE, KME, and Ferrara apparatus.

So Cal Fleet is based in Corona, CA, and has multiple locations and road crews that are available 24 hours a day for all repair and maintenance needs. Whether in need of service in the station or on scene, So Cal Fleet will work to minimize down time and get the apparatus back in service quickly. REV Fire California, based in Jurupa Valley, will continue to handle all sales communication and parts sales for its customers.

“We are excited to partner with So Cal Fleet and to offer our customers an enhanced service and warranty experience,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group. “We want to ensure our customers have the best option available, and we believe this venture with So Cal Fleet will achieve that.”

“We are extremely pleased that Southern California Fleet Services was selected by REV Fire California to form this much-needed partnership. It will certainly be a valuable contribution to the fire community at large,” said Tom Franchina, President of So Cal Fleet.

When asked about the level of service customers can expect from So Cal Fleet, Franchina responded, “As always, So Cal Fleet will provide the highest quality, well-trained, experienced, and certified service technicians in order to keep our first responders’ equipment in safe and effective working condition. So Cal Fleet has multiple brick and mortar service shops located strategically throughout Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada for our customers’ convenience. Our technicians are also fully equipped to provide mobile service 24/7.”

For more information about either REV Fire California or So Cal Fleet Services you can visit www.revfire-california.com or www.socalfleet.com.