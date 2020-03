Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video on extrication, Dave Dalrymple explains this vehicle extrication technique, which entails stabilizing a vehicle on its side by placing a right-angle against the vehicle.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in late 2009.

