Four San Jose firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 77 fire department colleagues have been placed under quarantine, reports NBC Bay Area.

City Manager Dave Sykes said, “As of this week, we have a firefighter that has tested positive with coronavirus and may have exposed other firefighters.”

FLASH REPORT #10: The newest Flash Report is live on our Emergency Notifications page. The information provided is about the City’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected.https://t.co/sxp3GiowE1 pic.twitter.com/x8oaKeyyoX — City of San José (@CityofSanJose) March 12, 2020

