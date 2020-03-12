Passaic (NJ) Honors Fallen Firefighters 50 Years Later

Two Passaic firefighters died March 12, 1970 when a building collapsed, reports northjersey.com.

Passaic Fire Chief Pat Trentacost, addressing the family and others in attendance, said the fire 50 years ago is something he will never forget. He was 6 years old and his father, Passaic fireman Victor Trentacost was out fighting the fire.

His father returned home that night, but the next few days Trentacost said he witnessed the bond that exists among firefighters. He also realized that day that he would one day follow in his father’s footsteps.