FDIC International 2020 Postponed: Update

Attendee Update and Social Media (3/13/2020):

As a follow up to our note yesterday we wanted to share the following information:

Please be assured we did not make this decision lightly, as you may have seen the Governor of Indiana released a statement yesterday limiting gatherings of more than 250 people. In this unprecedented time, we have a responsibility to keep our customers, staff and their communities safe. It was a heartbreaking decision for our team but we are looking forward to delivering a great FDIC event at our postponed dates.

We are working diligently with our partners at the Indiana Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau to find new dates for 2020. As you can imagine, this is no small task and may take us a few weeks. Once we have those new dates, FDIC exhibitors and attendees will be the first to be notified. FDIC attendees will then be given a choice to roll their registration into the new 2020 event, transfer their registration to FDIC 2021 or receive a refund.

For those of you who booked your hotel rooms through the FDIC official housing vendor, Connections Housing, you should have received a communication yesterday confirming that your hotel rooms have been cancelled at no cost to you. If you did not receive the communication, please give Connections Housing a call at 855-476-6976 or email [email protected].

We will of course continue to keep you informed and updated as we receive more information. We appreciate your patience. In the meantime if you have any questions please contact us at [email protected].

Regarding FDIC International 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana:

In light of the recent activities around COVID-19, we are continuing to prioritize the safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, customers and staff above all else. We are postponing FDIC International and are in conversations with the Indiana Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau for new dates and we ask that you bear with us as we evaluate all opportunities.



We are in communication with the local and state authorities to ensure we are following all guidelines for the event. I know, that we are certainly not alone as many of you are also facing difficult situations in the communities you live in and serve.



In the following days we will have more information to share with you and will reach out to you at that time. As always, I appreciate your support of FDIC. If you have any questions or concerns now, please do talk to a member of our team.



Best Regards,

Eric Schlett

Sr. Vice President, Clarion Events Fire & Rescue Group