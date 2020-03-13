Drawn by Fire: No Luck Needed

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

The fire service is truly one of the most noble callings and we who have been fortunate enough to call our brothers and sisters family are blessed beyond belief. However, this blessing does not come without sacrifice, work, humility, and dedication, and it must be earned each and every day, every shift, ever year… even into retirement!

STAY FIRED UP, and count your blessings and earn your place like it’s your first day on the job… every day.

