Training Minutes Revisited: The Punch Technique

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, FDNY Lt. Mike Ciampo discusses a method for more efficient overhaul operations.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2008.

